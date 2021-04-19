Russia conducts over 126 mln coronavirus tests

More than 126 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia so far, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Over 126 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the statement reads. As many as 263,000 tests were carried out in the past day.

According to the watchdog, about 513,900 people remain under observation over the coronavirus.