Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul

29 November 2018 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled due to strong wind in Istanbul, the Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization said in a message Nov. 29.

The Marmaray tunnel operates intensively due to the cancellation of sea trips.

Sea voyages have been also cancelled due to strong wind in Bursa province.

Sea voyages are expected to be cancelled on Nov. 30.

Reportedly, unstable weather conditions in these areas will last till the end of the week.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey
Business 11:45
Ministry: Turkey, China mulling tourism development
Tourism 11:31
Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport
Turkey 11:07
National currencies to be used in Russia-Turkey settlements on S-400 deliveries
Turkey 07:48
Turkish citizens spend over 3 billion lira on Black Friday
Economy 28 November 18:00
Turkish president urges Muslim countries to use national currency in mutual trade
Economy 28 November 15:49
Latest
Investments in Kazakhstan's Almaty increase by 21%
Finance 12:02
Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey
Business 11:45
Uzbekistan, Czech Rep. to co-op in nanotechnology, industry
Economy 11:39
Ministry: Turkey, China mulling tourism development
Tourism 11:31
EBRD, GCF commit over $70M to solar plant construction in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:16
Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport
Turkey 11:07
Israeli strategists help sway Georgian upset election win
Israel 11:05
Georgian PM: “No time to waste for celebration, it’s time to work”
Georgia 10:59
What latest fall in oil prices means for inflation in emerging markets?
Oil&Gas 10:50