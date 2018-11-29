Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled due to strong wind in Istanbul, the Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization said in a message Nov. 29.

The Marmaray tunnel operates intensively due to the cancellation of sea trips.

Sea voyages have been also cancelled due to strong wind in Bursa province.

Sea voyages are expected to be cancelled on Nov. 30.

Reportedly, unstable weather conditions in these areas will last till the end of the week.

