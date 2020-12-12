Turkey registers 29 136 new coronavirus cases
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,136 as the daily patients increase by 5,203 in the past 24 hours, and 222 more people have died, taking the death toll to 16,199, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 12.
Total number of confirmed cases reached 1,809,809.
Some 20,191 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.
The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,581,565.
Koca also said 189,065 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 20,898,517.
The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,961.
