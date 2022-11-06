UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah, Türkiye’s Cavushoglu discuss ties, energy at Abu Dhabi event

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed regional matters and energy in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu on Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The meeting, in which the diplomats reportedly discussed bilateral relations, took place on the sidelines of the Sir Baniyas Forum, which Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to attend.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Cavushoglu on the resumption of the grain-export deal through the Black Sea, “commending the significant efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye to continue the implementation of this deal…”

The UAE diplomat also reportedly affirmed the UAE's interest to invest in Türkiye.

Last year, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates signed investment deals worth billions of dollars, including agreements in energy, after talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and now UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, Minister of State was also present as part of the UAE delegation.