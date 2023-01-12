Istanbul's largest library complex set to open its doors

Istanbul, Türkiye’s economic, cultural and historic hub, is set to welcome the opening of the city’s largest public library with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for Friday, Jan. 13, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

As the restoration works of the historic Rami Artillery Barracks, built in the 1770s in the Eyup district on the European side of the city, have come to an end, everything seems to be ready for the opening of Rami library, which is planned to have a capacity of 7 million books.F

Dating back to the middle of the eighth century, the Rami Barracks is revived as the Rami Library after restoration, renovation and rebuilding works that lasted for around four years. The project for converting the Rami barracks, which was registered as "cultural property" in 1972, into a national public library was announced by President Erdogan in June 2018 during a fast-breaking dinner in the capital Ankara.

The Rami Library, which will be the largest library in Istanbul with a history of more than 250 years, has been designed as a large campus with individual and group reading halls, activity areas, workshop spaces and a disability center prepared for people with disabilities. It will also serve as a space for seminars, exhibitions and conversations.

The campus is set to appeal to everyone from children to young people, from university students to academicians, and will serve readers and researchers around the clock, with the library set to be open 24/7.

It is already possible to see the new look of the former barracks from the air, which have been transformed into a library.

Saliha Yildiz, who resides in Eyupsultan, close to the area of the new library said, "I hope this will be evaluated very well because there are not many people around me who read books, but I want the library culture to become widespread among young people. We have our children. I (hope) they (gain) knowledge and wisdom. I think if they hang out in libraries, they would learn something," she said.

Student Muhammet Talha Solgun, who said he plans on coming to the Rami library with friends, noted, "My school is right across from the library."

According to the information obtained from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Rami Barracks were built in the period of Sultan Mustafa III (1757-1774) and renovated and expanded by Sultan Mahmud II between 1828 and 1829. The Barracks were used as Sultan Abdulmecid's military headquarters during the Crimean War and gained their last form during the reign of Sultan Abdülhamid II.

They continued to serve the army during the first years of the republic and ended its military function in the 1960s. Later on, the building, which was transferred to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) in the 1980s, was used as a parking lot, football and sports field, and food warehouse.

The library is the newest addition to the spectra of significant cultural projects undertaken in the last couple of years, aiming to raise awareness of reading more, and is imagined as a unique "book valley" in the heart of Istanbul.