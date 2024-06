BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized seven terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that three PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Spring of Peace in northern Syria have been neutralized.

The Turkish army also neutralized four terrorists in the area of ​​Operation Pençe-Kilit (Claw-Lock).