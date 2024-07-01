Turkmenistan and Chinese COSCO Shipping weigh setting up container transportation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 1. Representatives of the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM) and Chinese COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd. discussed the establishment of container transportation for the company in the country, Trend reports.

According to TULM, the meeting discussed the delivery of containers from a Chinese company to Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Seaport, the creation of a hub in Central Asia, as well as the transportation of containers along East-West routes.

During the negotiations, separate container shipments were also discussed along the main bilateral routes, that is, from China through Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan and then through the Turkmenbashi International Port on various routes, mainly to Europe.

Meanwhile, COSCO Shipping Group is a Chinese state-owned company engaged in international container and cargo transportation, which ranks first in the world in general cargo transportation and third in container transportation.