Azerbaijani-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission meeting ink result-bound protocol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The protocol on the results of the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed on July 1 in Baku, Trend reports.

The document sets the stage for the future growth of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria's partnership in various fields, including economy, agriculture, food security, energy, transportation, information and communication technologies, healthcare, environment, and tourism. It also emphasizes the importance of collaboration in scientific-technical, humanitarian, and social areas.

The final protocol reflected the intention to further improve the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral relations. The parties shook hands on organizing the seventh meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation next year in Bulgaria.

