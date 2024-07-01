Azerbaijani-Bulgarian trade turnover shows positive dynamics - agriculture minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. In 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased by 57 percent compared to the previous year, and in 2024, there is a dynamic trend of continued growth, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the countries held in Baku.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have signed 69 cooperation documents to date, with an additional 7 documents currently under consideration.

"There is potential to further enhance our trade relations. We are also committed to expanding cooperation in agriculture," he further emphasized.

