Kyrgyzstan bolsters oil product imports in 4M2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 1. Kyrgyzstan imported 258,449 tons of oil products from January through April 2024, valued at $317.602 million, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee shows that the volume of oil product imports increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 109,866 tons imported. The value of these imports rose by 3.4 times, up from $92.459 million in January–April 2023.

During the period under review, the main exporters of oil products to Kyrgyzstan were:

Country Volume Value Russia 217,961 tons $283.715 million Kazakhstan 33,542 tons $21.118 million Uzbekistan 2,368 tons $1.519 million Belarus 1,472 tons $1.310 million

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $5.171 billion from January through April 2024, which is a 27.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($4.051 billion).

Exports amounted to $760.6 million, which is an increase of 19.7 percent compared to the $635.678 million recorded in January–April 2023. Imports grew by 29.2 percent compared to $3.415 billion in the same period in 2023, reaching $4.411 billion from January through April 2024.