AccessBank Opens Renovated "20 January" Branch with a New Concept (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. AccessBank, committed to expanding its branch network and increasing the accessibility of financial services for clients, has today opened the newly renovated "20 January" branch today. The branch, redesigned with a modern concept, is located at A. Mustafayev Street, 1c, Baku.

In the updated "20 January" branch, which aligns with the contemporary trends, clients can access a variety of banking services, including cash operations, deposit placements, various types of loans, plastic cards issuance, money transfers, currency exchange, and more.

"Our goal is to deliver high-quality and efficient banking services across Azerbaijan, ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience. Since the beginning of the year, each branch we have inaugurated in various regions and the capital adheres to modern banking concepts. At these branches clients access a wide range of financial services and benefit from expert financial consultations provided by our professional team,"- said Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Board at AccessBank.

AccessBank, a pioneer in the microfinancing market, has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 35 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 21 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs. For more detailed information on the branh offices, please follow: http://bit.ly/accessbank-filiallar

*AccessBank CJSC operates under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's Head Office is located at 3 Tbilisi avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.