Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan ink energy sector protocol

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 1. The ink has dried on the protocol of the meeting of the heads of energy agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan on cooperation in the water and energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document was signed following the meeting of the heads of water and energy agencies of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul province of Kyrgyzstan.

"The parties discussed issues of jointly addressing the problems related to the energy deficit of Central Asian countries through cooperation and improvement of strategic initiatives," the information notes.

The event was attended by Kyrgyzstan's Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazakhstan's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev, Uzbekistan's Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan's Water Resources Minister Shavkat Khamrayev and others.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting discussed issues of rational use of water and energy resources and the import of electricity to Kyrgyzstan to provide the population with electricity from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia in the fall-winter period of 2024–2025.

Meanwhile, negotiations were held with Azerbaijan on oil and energy equipment.

In addition, negotiations were held on the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project. It was noted that the hydropower plant received the status of a national project in Kyrgyzstan, which is aimed at eliminating the energy deficit in the country.

Issues of implementation of the previously developed "road map" and documents signed in Vienna were discussed. It was noted that a working group including representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan will be formed to update the feasibility study of the Kambarata HPP-1 project. Besides, the parties discussed the ongoing work on the project schedule.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Energy Coordination Dispatch Center (an international non-governmental non-profit organization), KEGOC (Kazakhstan), and PJSC Inter RAO (Russia).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel