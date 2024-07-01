Nar team wins in Brain Ring competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. As the result of a fierce competition spawning for 5 months Nar team came out victorious in the XXIII season of Brain ring. Overall, 20 teams participated in this season of Brain Ring. Nar defeated the Ganja team in the final game with the score 2:0. Nar team has a proven track record, being the 4-time champion of Azerbaijan and 6-time winner of the Nar Cup established by the mobile operator.

Nar supports intellectual games as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Nar has been the main partner of the Brain Ring intellectual competition for over 10 years. The goal of this partnership is to promote educational initiatives in the country. You can learn more about Nar’s projects on nar.az.

