Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and one currency price decreased compared to June 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 394,319 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 422,140 rials, while on June 30, one euro was 422,808 rials.

Currency Rial on July 1 Rial on June 30 1 US dollar USD 394,319 394,587 1 British pound GBP 498,658 498,993 1 Swiss franc CHF 437,916 439,091 1 Swedish króna SEK 37,224 37,222 1 Norwegian krone NOK 37,038 36,978 1 Danish krone DKK 56,655 56,692 1 Indian rupee INR 4,731 4,733 1 UAE dirham AED 107,371 107,444 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,281,500 1,282,374 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 141,717 141,812 100 Japanese yens JPY 245,078 245,254 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 50,501 50,533 1 Omani rial OMR 1,023,932 1,024,630 1 Canadian dollar CAD 288,231 288,351 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 239,984 240,204 1 South African rand ZAR 21,684 21,761 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,955 12,084 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,598 4,602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 108,329 108,403 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 30,092 30,114 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 262,861 263,278 1 Saudi riyal SAR 105,152 105,223 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,048,721 1,049,434 1 Singapore dollar SGD 290,819 290,981 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 335,290 335,518 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,885 12,894 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 188 188 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 295,526 295,702 1 Libyan dinar LYD 80,909 80,965 1 Chinese yuan CNY 54,259 54,296 100 Thai baths THB 1,070,197 1,072,517 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 83,592 83,648 1,000 South Korean won KRW 285,485 285,671 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 556,162 556,540 1 euro EUR 422,140 422,808 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 83,314 83,369 1 Georgian lari GEL 140,322 140,417 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 24,023 24,095 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,549 5,553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 120,511 120,485 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 231,952 232,110 100 Philippine pesos PHP 674,247 674,684 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,941 36,966 1 Turkmen manat TMT 112,661 112,666 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,832 10,840

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,243 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,478 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 617,000–620,000 rials, while one euro is about 662,000–665,000 rials.

