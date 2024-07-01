Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 1

Business Materials 1 July 2024 10:45 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and one currency price decreased compared to June 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 394,319 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 422,140 rials, while on June 30, one euro was 422,808 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 1

Rial on June 30

1 US dollar

USD

394,319

394,587

1 British pound

GBP

498,658

498,993

1 Swiss franc

CHF

437,916

439,091

1 Swedish króna

SEK

37,224

37,222

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

37,038

36,978

1 Danish krone

DKK

56,655

56,692

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,731

4,733

1 UAE dirham

AED

107,371

107,444

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,281,500

1,282,374

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

141,717

141,812

100 Japanese yens

JPY

245,078

245,254

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

50,501

50,533

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,023,932

1,024,630

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

288,231

288,351

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

239,984

240,204

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,684

21,761

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,955

12,084

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,598

4,602

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

108,329

108,403

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

30,092

30,114

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

262,861

263,278

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

105,152

105,223

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,048,721

1,049,434

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

290,819

290,981

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

335,290

335,518

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,885

12,894

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

188

188

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

295,526

295,702

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

80,909

80,965

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

54,259

54,296

100 Thai baths

THB

1,070,197

1,072,517

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

83,592

83,648

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

285,485

285,671

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

556,162

556,540

1 euro

EUR

422,140

422,808

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

83,314

83,369

1 Georgian lari

GEL

140,322

140,417

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

24,023

24,095

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,549

5,553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

120,511

120,485

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

231,952

232,110

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

674,247

674,684

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,941

36,966

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

112,661

112,666

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,832

10,840

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,243 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,478 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 617,000–620,000 rials, while one euro is about 662,000–665,000 rials.

