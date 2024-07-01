Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currency prices increased and one currency price decreased compared to June 30.
As for CBI, $1 equals 394,319 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 422,140 rials, while on June 30, one euro was 422,808 rials.
|
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 494,243 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 461,478 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 617,000–620,000 rials, while one euro is about 662,000–665,000 rials.
---
