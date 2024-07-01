New rule regarding color requirements for passenger buses comes into force in Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
1 July 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A new rule regarding color requirements for buses carrying out regular passenger transportation has come into force in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Vehicles used in regular intercity passenger transportation must be white, and in intracity transport - red. The color of electric vehicles used in regular intercity and intracity passenger transportation must be green.

It is also noted that from today, vehicles used for intracity and intercity passenger transportation must be equipped with video cameras covering the entire interior and providing internal and external monitoring, as well as a memory device capable of storing data for at least 15 days.

