Bulgaria to participate in dev't of green energy corridor "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Black Sea-EU"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Bulgaria will participate in the development of the "green" energy corridor "Azerbaijan-Georgia-Black Sea-EU" and is pleased to discuss this project in Baku, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov said during the sixth session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Bulgarian Council of Ministers approved last week to enter this project with a 20 percent share. We consider it important that Azerbaijan develops "green" projects. We are confident Bulgaria will play an important role in this project," Malinov emphasized.

To note, the initiative to create such a corridor appeared in 2022 between the EU and Azerbaijan. It is about possible energy delivery from future Azerbaijani wind farms on the Caspian Sea to Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel