WB appoints group country manager for Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 1. Ozan Sevimli has been appointed as the World Bank (WB) Group Country Manager for Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the WB, in his new role, Sevimli will oversee the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association, the International Finance Corporation, and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency programs in Tajikistan. This appointment aims to provide a unified point of contact for all World Bank Group services and products in the country.

Sevimli highlighted the challenges Tajikistan faces, including institutional and human capital development constraints and the adverse effects of climate change on the economy and livelihoods.

"Unified Bank Group leadership will enable us to take a more holistic approach to the projects we support and make us a better partner to the government, the private sector, and ultimately the people of Tajikistan," he said.

Before this role, Ozan Sevimli served as the World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan since August 2021, leading the policy dialogue and managing overall program delivery. He has also held positions as the World Bank Resident Representative for Jamaica and Guyana, the Program Coordinator for the South Caucasus unit based in Tbilisi, Georgia, and the Senior Strategy and Operations Officer in the Vice President’s office for the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank.

The World Bank Group's work in Tajikistan focuses on ensuring reliable electricity and water supply, improving roads and transport infrastructure, enhancing education and healthcare systems, boosting food security, enabling private sector growth, and building institutions for effective governance. These efforts are all aimed at creating a stronger and more prosperous society.