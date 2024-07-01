Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 1 July 2024 01:49 (UTC +04:00)
New rules regulating taxi operations come into force in Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Starting today, new rules regulating the activities of taxis come into force in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

From July 1 of this year, vehicles manufactured more than 8 years ago will not be issued a license card. In addition, if vehicles submitted for a license card after the specified date were imported or manufactured in Azerbaijan after July 1, 2024, then they must be white or red in color. Also, to obtain a license card, a taxi must meet at least the Euro 5 environmental standard.

