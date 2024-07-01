IsDB backs projects for oncology centers' construction in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 1. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has supported projects for the construction of cancer centers in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov reported this to Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his working trip to Ashgabat city.

He noted that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will finance the construction of international-level cancer centers in the Balkan and Lebap regions, and the Saudi Development Fund will finance the corresponding center in the Mary region.

Meanwhile, on June 29, the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) approved the financing of new development projects in member countries, including Turkmenistan.

In particular, with financing from the EBRD in the amount of $156.3 million, Turkmenistan will expand access to high-quality cancer services through the construction of three cancer centers and the training of medical service providers.

The project will increase daily inpatient services by 33 percent and improve cancer treatment, diagnosis, and prevention.