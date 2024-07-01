Uzbekistan's production in mining, quarrying industry grows in 5M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 1. Uzbekistan's mining and quarrying enterprises manufactured products in the amount of 25.9 trillion soums ($2 billion) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this indicator has increased by 17.7 percent compared to the same period last year (22 trillion soums, or $1.7 billion in January-May 2023).

The volume of products manufactured in Uzbekistan's mining and quarrying industry reached 8.9 percent of the total industry volume.

Among Uzbek regions, the biggest production volume was noted in the city of Tashkent (8.5 trillion soums, or $675.3 million). Navoi region ranked second with a production volume worth 6.5 trillion soums ($516.4 million), followed by Tashkent region with 1.8 trillion soums ($143 million). The smallest production volume was noted in the Khorezm region (900 million soums, or $71,503) during this period.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary data, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 292 trillion soums ($23 billion) from January through May 2024. This figure is 26.3 percent higher year-on-year (231.2 trillion soums, or $18.2 billion in January–May 2023).

In the structure of production, the largest specific weight falls on the enterprises of the manufacturing industry, the output of which amounted to 239.7 trillion soums ($18.9 billion).