Conference on "Rooted in Resilience: Unearthing the importance of soil in Sustainable Development" kickstarts in Morocco (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Today the Conference on "Rooted in Resilience: Unearthing the importance of soil in Sustainable Development" has launched in Agadir, Morocco, Trend reports with reference to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

It is being held within the framework of 36th Session of International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and Biosphere (MAB) Program.

UNESCO is convening experts to identify key knowledge gaps in soil sciences that would lead to pilot projects aiming to improve sustainable development and the rehabilitation of soils.