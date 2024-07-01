Kazakhstan plans to launch train traffic on second track of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad in 2024

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 1. Kazakhstan plans to launch train traffic on the second track of the Dostyk-Moyinty railroad in 2024, Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan Railways, it is expected to open train traffic on the second track on two sections, Dostyk - Aktogay and Moyinty - Balkhash this year.

Currently, the entire length of the section—836 kilometers—is under construction. A total of 450 units of equipment and more than 1,500 people are involved on the construction site. The earth bed backfilling is 94 percent complete. Over 463 kilometers of the second track have already been built. More than 240 km of rail-tie bars have been assembled and are ready for laying. Bridges are under construction. Out of 92 bridges under the project, 31 have been completed.

At the same time, the railways are modernizing signaling, communication, and power supply systems. Along the main line, 7,523 supports for power transmission lines were installed (70 percent of the total volume).

Kazakhstan Railways plans to complete the project in 2025.

The Dostyk - Moyinty section is a part of the main transit corridor China - Europe - China, passing through the territory of Kazakhstan. Commissioning of the second track will allow increasing the throughput capacity of the section by five times, which is necessary in conditions of dynamically growing cargo traffic.