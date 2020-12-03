U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record 100,226

The number of U.S. COVID-19 patients who currently remain in hospitals reached 100,226 on Wednesday, exceeding the threshold of 100,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number is almost twice higher than that during the initial spring outbreak, while the proportion of patients admitted to hospitals is lower than in spring.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the coronavirus with over 13.9 million cases and 273,300 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Our hospital ICUs and emergency rooms remain stretched beyond any reasonable limit," a county health official in Wisconsin told CNN on Wednesday.