Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault

Tesla has initiated 'preventative action' in Israel, in other words a recall, to repair a fault with the air conditioners in Tesla 3 models manufactured in China, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Tesla 3 cars in Israel, which have to date not had any problems with their air conditioners are also being recalled. The servicing involves either encasing or replacing one of the pipes in the air conditioning system, which has been found to be faulty. In an unusual move, the repair is not being carried out in a garage but by a Tesla service vehicle which undertakes the work at the car owner's home or location of choice. The work only takes several minutes.

It is not entirely clear how many cars are involved but estimates are that it encompasses some 3,000 Tesla S models that have reached Israel after being manufactured in China. The air conditioning problems, which were first discovered in July in the peak of the summer heat, meant that some cars completely broke down and there was an exceptional work load at Tesla's service garage in Israel.

Tesla said when contacted by "Globes" last month, "We are aware of a small number of vehicles impacted by the problem and that are already back on the road. We are working to solve the problem as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Tesla has downloaded several updates to cars in Israel designed to solve some of the limitations of cars sold in the country. These include support for a virtual keyboard in the car in Hebrew, although the full menu is not completely available in Hebrew. Another update is an algorithm that more accurate calculates expected journey ranges for Tesla 3s equipped with the LFP SR model batteries made in China.