Blinken says US, Turkey will work through NATO membership of Sweden, Finland as allies

The United States and Turkey will work through the process of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership as allies and partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Mevlut and I were just together at the NATO Ministerial. I’m looking forward to pursuing that conversation. Today we had Finland and Sweden submit their [NATO membership] applications, and this of course is a process, and we will work through that process as Allies and as partners," Blinken was quoted as saying by the press service of the US Department of State.

The US and Turkey have many issues on the agenda, according to Secretary of State.

"There are many other challenges that we’re the dealing with together and maybe some opportunities, including the South Caucasus," he said. "We want to talk about continuing to strengthen and build on our economic relationship and partnership," Blinken added.