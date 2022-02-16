State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting

Economy 16 February 2022 09:35 (UTC+04:00)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

A preparatory videoconference meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan was held in the presence of co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Japan Economic Commission, Vice-President of the Itochu Corporation Yoshihisa Suzuki, Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada and Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Trend.

The views on issues of mutual interest were exchanged at the meeting. The prospects for further cooperation were also discussed.

A decision was made to hold the 11th meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in autumn 2022.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive)
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Three new officially confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan yesterday Tajikistan 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to accelerate process of accession to WTO Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021 Economy 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador Tourism 10:33
Kyrgyzstan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:59
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:52
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:49
Georgia’s revenues from visitors from Azerbaijan up Finance 09:48
Russia prolongs permission for railway import of Azerbaijani сrop products Economy 09:46
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool Oil&Gas 09:40
CIS observers going to monitor snap presidential election in Turkmenistan Business 09:36
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting Economy 09:35
Iran eyes increasing trade with China Business 09:33
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 09:25
Iran's bitumen exports decline Oil&Gas 09:25
1,508 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:54
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister ICT 08:25
Weekly COVID-19 mortality up 4% worldwide - WHO Other News 07:43
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition Other News 07:10
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:27
Serbian president dissolves parliament Europe 05:45
Good deal within reach if Westerners adopt realistic approach - Iranian FM Nuclear Program 05:09
Over 2.9 mln child COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. in past 4 weeks US 04:24
Georgian parliament re-elects election commission head Georgia 03:50
Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal" Europe 03:23
Manchester City beats Sporting in Champions League playoffs Other News 02:41
PSG defeats Real Madrid in first leg of 1/8 finals of Champions League Other News 02:25
Bahraini crown prince to visit Israel soon: media Israel 02:18
WHO official cautions east European countries against relaxing COVID-19 measures Europe 01:49
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian protesters dig in Other News 01:05
Ukraine seeks NATO assistance for potential major emergencies Europe 00:27
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 00:01
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9 Turkey 15 February 23:45
Azerbaijan to take part in Winter Paralympic Games for first time Society 15 February 23:28
Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine US 15 February 23:09
Gas prices in Europe falling below $800/1,000 cubic meters — market data Oil&Gas 15 February 22:47
Turkish Armed Forces hold trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Turkey 15 February 22:28
Lebanon approves $18 million to hold May election Arab World 15 February 22:03
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:33
Greece's inflation reaches 6.2 pct in January Europe 15 February 21:11
Azerbaijani MoD slams Armenia-spread info on wounding of illegal armed unit's member Politics 15 February 20:56
Citizens of more countries to be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air Politics 15 February 20:43
Azerbaijan stops engineering work of members of illegal Armenian armed units - MoD Politics 15 February 20:31
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert Politics 15 February 20:30
IGB’s capacity to be marketed via RBP platform Oil&Gas 15 February 20:17
Azerbaijan closing acceptance of applications for student educational loans for fall semester Society 15 February 20:08
Azerbaijan adopts amendments to registration rules for religious communities Society 15 February 19:36
Union of Petroleum Products Importers talks fuel price increase in Georgia Oil&Gas 15 February 19:36
Kazakhstan talks measures to reduce sea emissions during port operations Transport 15 February 19:28
Iran eyes to develop Tus gas field Oil&Gas 15 February 19:26
Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan introduced to ministry staff Economy 15 February 19:24
Turkmenistan discloses revenue from privatized property Finance 15 February 19:23
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 15 February 19:22
Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage of competition at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Society 15 February 19:21
Iran's EOGPC plays key role in supplying gas to north provinces of country Oil&Gas 15 February 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of state facilities privatized following auction Economy 15 February 19:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 February 18:53
Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries Society 15 February 18:45
Israel hopes SOCAR to be part of its energy industry – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15 February 18:33
Bank of Georgia provides funding for local solar panel power plant construction Georgia 15 February 18:17
Iran sees increase in exports to Ukraine Business 15 February 18:03
Azerbaijan discusses issues of preparing employment strategy in liberated lands Society 15 February 18:02
Uzbekistan to complete modernization of one of its HPPs Uzbekistan 15 February 18:01
Another Russian airline to launch flights to Baku Transport 15 February 18:01
Kazakh leader in production of municipal road equipment interested in entering Azerbaijani market Transport 15 February 18:00
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Russia Business 15 February 17:58
Central Bank of Iran reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 15 February 17:58
Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands Oil&Gas 15 February 17:55
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive) Transport 15 February 17:34
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 15 February 17:27
Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases Tajikistan 15 February 17:25
Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister Economy 15 February 17:17
Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku Transport 15 February 17:06
Iran's export of oil and non-oil products rising Business 15 February 17:01
Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 Tajikistan 15 February 16:54
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Finance 15 February 16:52
Uzbekistan notes increase in imports of furniture products Uzbekistan 15 February 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 15 February 16:44
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons Society 15 February 16:44
Kazakhstan develops energy balance plan until 2035 Oil&Gas 15 February 16:43
Azerbaijan strengthening protection of children's rights - decree Politics 15 February 16:42
Azerbaijan approves bill on fines for violation of rules for maintaining gas installations Society 15 February 16:38
Kazakhstan develops new energy security concept Kazakhstan 15 February 16:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on re-election as president of Germany Politics 15 February 16:30
Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy US 15 February 16:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies paid to farmers Economy 15 February 16:24
Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation Tenders 15 February 16:22
Some powers of Caucasian Muslims Office to be limited in Azerbaijan Society 15 February 16:19
Israel will not object if exported gas reaches Lebanon Israel 15 February 16:18
NATO looking forward to continued high-level political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 15 February 16:00
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss opportunities for urban development cooperation Transport 15 February 15:49
Uzbekistan reveals share of private business in economy Uzbekistan 15 February 15:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 15 February 15:34
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Economy 15 February 15:31
Iran considering investments in Cuba's mega projects Business 15 February 15:30
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Finance 15 February 15:15
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts bischofite up for sale Business 15 February 15:14
All news