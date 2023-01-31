EU working on program of investment in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The EU is working on a program of investment in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, in particular, said Victor Bojkov, Head of Cooperation of the Representative Office of the EU in Azerbaijan during the National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU and FAO [Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations] support Azerbaijan in the development of this industry.

"Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of agriculture. We are ready to share the experience of our countries with Azerbaijan in order to accelerate both the development of agriculture and production. We know that this sector requires investments, therefore, the EU is working on a program to invest, in particular, in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program can be both in the form of grants and loans," he added.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Service (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.

