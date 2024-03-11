Azerbaijan adjures Kazakh entrepreneurs to do agribusiness and revitalize liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev, has encouraged Kazakhstan's agrarians to actively engage in annual international conferences on sustainable agricultural development and appropriate bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Musayev made the statement at the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku.



He noted the positive relationship with Kazakh colleagues via the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and Islamic groups. Musayev also highlighted the two countries' growing trading relationship.



According to him, if the trade turnover in 2021 was $332 million, in 2023 it exceeded $530 million, with further development potential.

He invited Kazakh entrepreneurs to help revitalize Karabakh and East Zangezur.

