Azerbaijan’s ruling party talks preparation for upcoming presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party is fully ready for the forthcoming presidential election, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious organizations, Deputy Executive Secretary of the party Siyavush Novruzov told Trend Jan. 23.

He said that the party prepares for every election in advance. “Conferences related to the forthcoming election are held in the district and city organizations of the party,” Novruzov noted.

The MP noted that the party has 7,500 primary organizations.

“There are more than 5,100 polling stations in Azerbaijan,” Novruzov said. “One or several primary organizations of the party operate at each polling station. Our primary organizations are established on the basis of the territorial principle. The primary organizations operating at the polling stations play an important role during the campaign for collecting signatures, the propaganda period, and during the observation at the election.”

He noted that the party usually prepares for election in several stages.

“The first stage involves general preparation of the party, and since last year, the issues of strengthening the material, technical and personnel base of the district organizations have been mainly resolved,” he noted.

“Presently, we are engaged in the second stage of the preparation,” he said. “Thus, starting from February, trainings for the members of the party will begin. In particular, we are trying to involve young people in this process. The party has quite big electoral experience and, by improving this experience, the party applies modern electoral technology at every election. In this context, the upcoming election will not be an exception.”

