Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Death toll in Ganja reaches 12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
Trend:
As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 12 people died, more than 40 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged, The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.
"Currently, prosecutors are carrying out operational investigative measures to clarify the list of victims.
The public will be provided with additional information on the latest situation".
