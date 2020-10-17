Temporary operational headquarters established in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

In connection with the next provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a temporary operational headquarters has been created in Ganja, said Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, who arrived at the scene.

He said that the purpose of creating the headquarters is to provide temporary shelter for families left homeless as a result of the Armenian terror in Ganja.

As a result of rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces at about 1 a.m. on October 17, 2020, in residential areas in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone, 13 people died, 52 people received various injuries, numerous civilian infrastructure, vehicles significant damage was done.