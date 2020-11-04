Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda etc., Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"By such bellicose statement and based on fabricated narrative MFA Armenia prepares ground for indiscriminate attacks against Azerbaijani civilians. Armenia as a state sponsoring terrorism demonstrated its true face by firing Smerch and SCUD ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda etc.," he wrote.