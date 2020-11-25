Those who want to accuse us of something should first of all look in mirror - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Caucasian Albania was a great state, Gabala was its capital, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Historical sites and churches belonging to Caucasian Albania are our historical and cultural heritage. We are protecting these churches. I have visited these churches many times – in the city of Shaki, in Gabala district, the Udi church. As you know, during the war, on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the repairs of the ancient Udi Caucasian Albanian Church in Nij settlement was completed and this church was opened,” the head of state said.

“We are protecting these churches as our cultural heritage. Therefore, no-one should be worried. These churches will continue to be protected by the state. Azerbaijan's policy on multiculturalism and inter-religious relations is praised by the whole world and world leaders. Let certain Western circles who want to express their concern look at our destroyed mosques, the Aghdam, Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and other mosques. These mosques have either been destroyed or desecrated – pigs were kept in them. Why isn’t this causing concern? Why has no-one raised this issue for 30 years except for us? I have repeatedly raised this issue from international forums and in contacts with my foreign colleagues. Why wasn’t anyone worried about that? Why didn't anyone want to send an international delegation on this issue? The Azerbaijani people want answers to these questions. We know the answer. Therefore, I want to say again that those who want to interfere in our work or to accuse us of something should first of all look in the mirror,” Azerbaijani president said.