Russia-Azerbaijan relations have character of strategic partnership - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

In recent years, bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have reached a qualitatively and fundamentally new level, said the statement of Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu, during the "Azerbaijan-Russia: Economic Diplomacy and Partnership Strategy" Forum, Trend reports.

"Today, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are in the nature of a strategic partnership and provide all areas of cooperation, including political, economic, trade, social, cultural, humanitarian, educational areas, and also encompass large-scale military-technical cooperation. Undoubtedly, such an atmosphere created between Azerbaijan and Russia is primarily based on mutual trust between the leaders of the two countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," said the ambassador.

Polad Bulbul oglu said there is a very intensive political and economic dialogue between our countries, which gives an important impetus to the acceleration of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

"Inter-parliamentary ties, the activities of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation, close interdepartmental contacts have further enriched cooperation based on the policy of good neighborliness, centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect. Both countries also effectively cooperate on the world stage, including within the framework of international organizations, taking into account the interests of each other," he said.

The ambassador pointed out that along with the functioning of the diplomatic representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow, the consulates general of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, as well as the Trade Mission at the Embassy of Azerbaijan, also effectively carry out their activities.

"The trade office is doing a lot to promote the organization of an open, fast and constructive dialogue between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Russia. These are business missions, and participation in exhibitions, and meetings of the Business Club of the Trade Representation, and other significant projects and undertakings. Every year Azerbaijan actively participates in the WorldFood Moscow exhibition and the international exhibition Prodexpo, acts as a partner country, organizes single national stands Made in Azerbaijan, and visitors have the opportunity to get acquainted in detail with the variety of Azerbaijani food products. All this activity contributes to an increase in trade and ultimately serves to ensure the food well-being of the inhabitants of our countries," he noted.

"In order to expand trade operations, the necessary transport infrastructure is being created, and in this sense, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of the event that took place at the end of last year, which clearly reflects the dynamics of interstate cooperation. We are talking about the opening of a new road bridge across the Samur River, which is an important component of the "North-South" transport corridor," Bulbul oglu said.

He went on to add that in order to promote the economic growth of the region and create favorable conditions for maintaining its sustainable development, cooperation in the energy sector is also deepened by creating an energy bridge connecting the electric power systems of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

"Our countries have concluded about 300 bilateral agreements and have taken important steps to implement them. I would especially like to draw the attention of readers to the documents signed during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Russian Federation on September 1, 2018, which created the necessary basis for further expansion of bilateral trade and mutual investments, and in general, deepening of economic ties," he said.

"The achieved level of cooperation gives us reason to speak with confidence about the further development of bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples", Bulbul oglu said.