Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

The Parliament of Luxembourg is interested not in resolving the conflict, but in inciting discord, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani MFA has spread the message regarding the biased resolution adopted by the Luxembourg parliament.

"The Luxembourg Parliament is interested not in resolving the long-term conflict in the region, not in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, not in the new situation that has developed in connection with the restoration of the rights of internally displaced persons, whose fundamental rights have been violated for decades, but in inciting hatred between the countries of the region," the message said.

As noted, on December 24, 2020, the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopted a biased resolution in connection with the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.