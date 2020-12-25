Preliminary report prepared on torture of Azerbaijani POWs by Armenia (UPDATE-4)

Details added (first version posted on 14:21)

Azerbaijan’s "Development of Society and Civil Relations" Public Union has prepared a "Preliminary report on torture and ill-treatment of Azerbaijani prisoners in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war", Trend reports on Dec. 25.

The report was presented to the Azerbaijani public.

The report covers two periods - from 1988 through September 27, 2020, and from September 27, 2020, and consists of several parts.

The first part contains the concepts about prisoners of war and detainees, brief information about international normative documents, their requirements.

The second part envisages the information about the ill-treatment and torture of Azerbaijani prisoners during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

This part contains the information as of December 1, 2020, about prisoners of war taken hostage and missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Thus, in accordance with the statistics information in connection with those missing, taken hostage, as well as those released during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People registered 3,890 missing people (men – 3,623, women - 267), 3,171 of them are military personnel, 719 are civilians (71 children, 267 women, 326 old people), among the missing - 872 people (men - 774, women - 98), including military personnel - 605 people, civilians - 267 people (29 children, 98 women, 112 old people), 1,480 hostages were released (378 military personnel, 1,102 civilians (224 children, 357 women, 225 old people).

This section contains numerous facts about the fate of these Azerbaijani prisoners of war, mistreatment, about torture and humiliation; facts, information and photographs about the individuals who were tortured; information about prisoners and hostages, whose fate is unknown under separate sub-headings; those killed during captivity; Azerbaijanis who were held hostage in Armenia and used as slaves during captivity; about the fate of Azerbaijani prisoners of war since 1993.

The information about the torture of Azerbaijani prisoners of war and hostages by the Armenians, as well as about individuals subjected to torture, facts proving Armenian atrocities has been given in the next part titled "Some examples of torture (atrocities) of Armenians over Azerbaijani prisoners of war and hostages".

The fourth part contains the facts of torture against Azerbaijani prisoners of war in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War from September 27 through November 10, 2020.

The report includes information about Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who were held hostages by the Armenians for six years.

Unfortunately, international organizations remained silent on this occasion. Another disappointing aspect is that international organizations have been silent about the fact that people have been subjected to so much torture, violence and the use of force in the 21st century.

Moreover, transnational centers serving a separate political, religious situation, purposefully disseminate biased, unfair, impudent information.

The report serves as a weighty and adequate response to the smear campaign against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani troops.

This report, presented to the attention of the country and the world community, was prepared by conducting the comparative analysis and with reference to the observations carried out over several months in connection with the treatment of prisoners of war and hostages, as well as to the collected materials and on the basis of information published in the media, including video footage, testimony and links to the sources from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Ukraine, Israel and other countries.

In end, the report includes the conclusions drawn from observations and investigations.

This document, as a preliminary report, is the result of part of full investigation of the findings. There are still enough unfinished materials that should be clarified, studied and analyzed.

After this work is over, the report will be fully presented to the public. It will be translated into different languages, brought to the attention of the world community, distributed among international organizations and representatives of foreign countries.

More details about the report can be found via:

http://dev-society.org

http://qhtaz.ml//Uploads/eb25821bdcb74797ad34e4f8f8a00a852412202094955.pdfb

http://grant.az/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Azerbyacanlı-esirlere-qarshi-pis-reftar-v-e-ishgencelerle-baglı-ilkin-HESABAT.pdf

http://www.qhtfilm.az/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Azerbyacanlı-esirlere-qarshi-pis-reftar-v-e-ishgencelerle-baglı-ilkin-HESABAT.pdf