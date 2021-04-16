Italian Senate delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

Trend:

A delegation headed by the Chairman of the Italian Senate's Standing Commission for External Affairs and Emigration, Vito Petrocelli, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited on April 15 the city of Aghdam, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

During the trip, the Italian MPs witnessed the consequences of the vandalism committed during the Armenian occupation on the territory of Azerbaijan. The members of the delegation visited the Juma Mosque, the ruins of the Aghdam State Drama Theater.

“The delegation was informed in detail about the war crimes of Armenia, their destruction of cultural, historical and religious monuments of Azerbaijan, that before the occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities not only in the Karabakh region but also in the entire country. During the occupation, houses, public buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and industrial enterprises were looted, destroyed, and burned in the occupied Aghdam and the villages of the region. Armenia even destroyed the Martyrs' Alleys and cemeteries,” the message stressed.

During the trip to Aghdam, the Italian delegation was accompanied by the Head of the Azerbaijan-Italy working group on inter-parliamentary relations Azer Karimli and other officials.