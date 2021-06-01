OSCE MG co-chairs could visit Azerbaijani-Armenian border soon – Russia's Permanent Representative to OSCE

Politics 1 June 2021 18:16 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE MG co-chairs could visit Azerbaijani-Armenian border soon – Russia's Permanent Representative to OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs could soon agree on the possibility of a visit to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich said.

Lukashevich made the remark at an online press conference, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It is very important for the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs to manage to get to the region soon and determine the situation on the spot, talk to the parties on the spot,” Russia's permanent representative added. “This is very important. I think that such opportunities could open up soon.”

The Armenian sabotage groups crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on May 27, at about 03:00 (GMT +4), and tried to place mines in the Azerbaijani territories and carry out other provocative actions.

In accordance with the preliminary information, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in two directions. One consisted of nine soldiers and another consisted of 15 soldiers. The movement of sabotage and reconnaissance groups was taken under control. The Azerbaijani army took immediate operational measures against the groups when the Armenian servicemen mined supply routes and other roads in the Azerbaijani territory.

As a result, four Armenian soldiers were disarmed and detained, including one officer from the first sabotage-reconnaissance group and two soldiers from another group (six people in total).

The geographic coordinates of the territory where the Armenian saboteurs were detained are N 40 ° 09′06″ and E 45 ° 58′07″. The rest Armenian military hastily left the Azerbaijani territory.

Turkish Embassy publishes information on border crossing rules from Georgia to Turkey
Turkish Embassy publishes information on border crossing rules from Georgia to Turkey
Turkey ratifies mutual protection and investment promotion agreements with Georgia
Turkey ratifies mutual protection and investment promotion agreements with Georgia
Georgian PM's visit to Turkey has great strategic importance for both countries - FM
Georgian PM's visit to Turkey has great strategic importance for both countries - FM
