Azerbaijani president inaugurates 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation (UPDATE)



BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation owned by AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Binagadi district, Baku.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the president of the work done at the substation.

President Aliyev launched the “Binagadi” substation. He was also informed of the work done at the “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 7.8 megawatts, the reconstruction of which was completed in the liberated Sugovushan settlement.