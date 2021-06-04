Azernews newspaper talks about need for peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

There's a need to sign a peace treaty, following the second Nagorno Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says an article published in Azernews newspaper, Trend reports on June 3.

“The latest provocations committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, which supports the delimitation of the state border through negotiations in accordance with international law, make it necessary to sign this document,” the article said.

The article contains the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the need for a peace agreement with Armenia.

Azernews says that Baku expresses hope for the support of international organizations and countries because the focus of all forces on signing a peace treaty between the parties is the main condition from the point of view of the future of the region.

Moreover, the article describes the contribution that the peace treaty can make to the development of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the South Caucasus region and neighboring countries.