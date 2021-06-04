Azerbaijan submits intergovernmental complaint on Armenia to ECHR (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:57

Azerbaijan has submitted an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide relevant maps of landmines creating hazard for life of people in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories, Trend reports on June 4.

This is the second such complaint on Armenia, which will contribute to the increase of pressure on this country to fulfill its obligations issuing from international law.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, which put an end to Armenian-Azerbaijani military operations, Azerbaijan has repeatedly demanded from Armenia to provide maps of mined territories. In February 2021, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appealed to the UN Secretary General with a request to support the call to Armenia to provide information on mined areas.

“Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of mined territories has no strategic, legal or moral grounds, and its only goal is to encroach on the lives of the Azerbaijani population. Armenia’s actions also threaten and the lives of Armenians who live in the liberated territories,” Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the ECHR Chingiz Asgarov said, commenting on this issue.

“We once again demand from Armenia to provide maps of mined territories and other relevant information, as well as to comply with obligations under international law. We call on the ECHR to intervene, since Armenia is not taking any steps," he noted.