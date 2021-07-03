Azerbaijani students appeal to int'l organizations on Okhchuchay River's pollution by Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
The Union of Student Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan, the largest student organization in the South Caucasus, uniting student youth organizations, in which 101 higher and secondary educational institutions are represented, issued a statement in connection with the pollution of the Okhchuchay River by Armenia, Trend reports on July 3.
Latest
Azerbaijan's National Assembly of Youth Organizations appeals to int'l organizations on pollution of Okhchuchay river by Armenia (PHOTO)
Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy - president's aide (VIDEO)
With the support of Azercell, our students won two medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics!
EU ready to engage more to achieve comprehensive, lasting settlement after Second Karabakh War - High Representative