Deputy Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces dismissed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Lieutenant General Ayaz Hasanov from the post of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Head of the Main Operations Directorate on July 23.
The order comes into force from the date of signing.
