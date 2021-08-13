Tasks set by Azerbaijani president to fight fires in Turkey completely fulfilled - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

The tasks set by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan regarding extinguishing fires in Turkey and preventing their spread have been completely fulfilled, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev said, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, during a meeting that was held on August 12 at the crisis management center in Mugla province (in Turkey), official information was provided on the complete extinguishing of fires.

“Over the past period, together with local firefighters, we have taken measures to extinguish fires and cool the sources of fires. The main goal was to prevent the spread of fires to strategic facilities and settlements,” Mirzayev said.