Aghdam to turn into big city and become one of leading cities in Azerbaijan - head of NGO

Politics 18 August 2021 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

When you see the destruction in Agdam, where you spent your childhood, you understand with which tribe of savages we had to coexist, Chairman of the Youth Enlightenment Public Union of Demobilized Military men - Emin Hasanli, who is in Aghdam, said, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports.

“Representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs are proud to be in Aghdam today and are grateful for this to the president of Azerbaijan and our victorious army,” he said.

Hasanli said that in Aghdam, where he spent his childhood, he repeatedly attended the matches of ‘Karabakh’ football club at the ‘Imaret’ stadium.

“I am sure that very soon Aghdam will turn into a big city and become one of the leading cities in Azerbaijan. Our NGOs have always supported the policy pursued by the head of state. Azerbaijani NGOs will also fulfill their obligations to restore Aghdam in the same way as during the second Karabakh war the Azerbaijanis of the world rallied into a single fist. So it will be during the restoration work. I am convinced that Karabakh will become one of the most beautiful regions,” Hasanli said.

