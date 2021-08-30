Volume of heavy metals in waters of Azerbaijani Okhchuchay River at alarming levels (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 12:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

Trend:

The volume of heavy metals in the waters of the Azerbaijani Okhchuchay River exceeds the norm by dozens of times, Trend reports on Aug. 30.

This statement was made at the meeting of the working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War in 2020].

The representatives of the president of Azerbaijan in Shusha and Aghdam, officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Emergency Situations and other state agencies attended the meeting.

The group members were informed about the complex monitoring, conducted in the liberated territories for the assessment of the environmental situation in accordance with the ‘Action Plan for solution of the military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian organizational and other urgent issues’ to control the contamination level of rivers running through the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and assess the radio-ecological situation.

The representatives of the relevant structures were informed about the implementation of the action plan.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources carried out the assessment in accordance with the legislation in connection with the damage caused to the environment and natural resources. The investigation materials on Zangilan, Gubadli, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Tartar districts and Shusha city were sent to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office for the legal assessment.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources carries out the systematic work to take samples of bottom sediment and water from rivers flowing through the territories of the liberated districts. Samples are sent for analysis and the dynamics of pollution is created.

The volume of heavy metals, namely, copper, molybdenum, manganese, iron, zinc, chromium, exceeds the norm by tens of times in waters of the Okhchuchay River on the territory of Eastern Zangezur.