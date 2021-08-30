Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

Thanks to the great leader, Heydar Aliyev, the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha, and Shusha was reaffirmed as an Azerbaijani city again, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

“It is a very significant day in the life of our country today," President Aliyev said. "We are celebrating the opening of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the mausoleum of the great Azerbaijani poet, statesman and vizier of the Karabakh khan Molla Panah Vagif. I heartily congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion."

"Vagif’s mausoleum, like all other historical sites in the occupied territories, was vandalized by the Armenians," the president added. "The mausoleum has been fully restored and was re-opened yesterday."

"As you know, the decision to erect the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif in Shusha was made by Heydar Aliyev," President Aliyev said. "On his initiative, the mausoleum was opened here on 14 January, in snowy and frosty weather. This was no ordinary event. Because Shusha was a part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region at the time."

"As you know, the Armenians had claims on Shusha for many years, tried to portray Shusha as Armenian city," the president said. "However, there was no historical or cultural basis for that. We must also take into account that Molla Panah Vagif was not only a poet but also a vizier of the Karabakh khan."

"During the Soviet era, Soviet ideology and the Soviet government's approach to history was such that khanates were described as a black spot in history," President Aliyev said. "Despite all this, as a result of the resolve and determination of the great leader, this mausoleum was erected and Shusha was reaffirmed as an Azerbaijani city again."