President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

The Vagif Poetry Days have been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the native city of the poet for the first time after the liberation of Shusha from occupation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the "Karabakh is a pearl of Azerbaijani culture" and "Again in the native land: Pearls of Karabakh art" exhibitions organized as part of the Vagif Poetry Days.