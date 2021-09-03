Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The position of one of the Azerbaijani military units in the direction of liberated Shusha city was intensively shelled by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense ministry.

The intensive firing took place from 01:00 to 02:15 (GMT+4) on September 3, 2021.

Thanks to the vigilance and urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the opposite side suffered casualties and was suppressed.

The Russian peacekeeping command and the Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that in the event of such provocation, adequate measures will be taken within the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.