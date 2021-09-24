Azerbaijani FM met his French colleague at 76 session of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during the 76 session of the UN General Assembly, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, expressed mutual interest in their development, especially in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Azerbaijani FM informed his colleague about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. He provided detailed information about the facts of purposeful destruction, looting and falsification of cultural heritage on the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during the occupation.

Jeyhun Bayramov proved the information about the humanitarian consequences of Armenia's deliberate contamination of the liberated Azerbaijani territories with mines and other explosives, which pose a serious threat to people's lives.

The sides stressed the importance of Armenia fulfilling its obligations under international humanitarian law in connection with the transfer of accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan supports the normalization of relations based on the principles of international law and is ready to cooperate with all parties that intend to contribute to strengthening peace and security in the region, the minister stressed.

Bayramov informed French FM about the steps taken in this direction.

The ministers also exchanged opinions on topical issues on the international agenda, including cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.